Howe’s side travel to Goodison Park aiming to extend their good start to the Premier League season with one final good result before international football takes centre stage again. Standing in their way, however, will be an Everton side buoyed by securing their first Premier League win of the season against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Newcastle United secured a deserved point against Manchester City last weekend and were comfortable, albeit slender, winners against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup in midweek. They had to play both of those games without star man Alexander Isak, however, after the Swedish international was sidelined with a broken toe - one that is likely to keep him out this weekend and means he will not represent his country next week.

Isak joins a fairly long list of players that will definitely miss the trip to Merseyside, whilst there are doubts over a handful of others, including Kieran Trippier and Fabian Schar.

Everton meanwhile don’t have too many fresh injury issues but will still be without a cohort of long-term absentees. Here, we take a look at the latest injury and fitness news from both camps ahead of Everton v Newcastle United:

