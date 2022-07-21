Newcastle United and free transfer Jesse Lingard – and the numbers that didn't add up

Lingard, a target for Newcastle United in January’s transfer window, is set to pick up a £200,000-a-week wage at the newly-promoted club, according to The Times.

Forest are getting Lingard, a talented England international with an abundance of Premier League experience, for free, but his salary, week by week, will quickly add up.

Newcastle have been labelled as the world’s richest club since a takeover late last year, but 29-year-old’s Lingard’s wage expectations this summer were always going to be a challenge for a couple of reasons.

The club, which must work within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, still has a strict wage structure.

And if the club, which has already spent around £60million on Sven Botman, Nick Pope and Matt Targett this summer, was to fund such a salary, it would mean problems for head coach Eddie Howe, a long-time admirer of Lingard, who was also a target for West Ham United and Everton.

Speaking in February after the club failed to persuade Manchester United to loan Lingard in the mid-season window, Howe said: “Jesse Lingard’s a player I’ve always admired – and that’s probably the best thing to say.”

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard.

Howe knows if a player came in on that kind of money, he would soon have a few players knocking on his door asking for pay rises.

United’s head coach, we know, is big on unity within the group, and a huge wage disparity could lead to disunity.

The club will need to pay more to progress on the field, and compete for world-class players, but the wage structure will have to be increased incrementally over time.

For now, Newcastle pay the wages of a mid-table Premier League team.

And the club must pull in more money through commercial deals before it can start offering anywhere near what Lingard is set to pocket at the City Ground.