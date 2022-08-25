Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday evening.

The Magpies had to survive a scare against their League Two opposition, who took the lead through Elliott Nevitt part way through the first half.

A strike from Jamaal Lascelles levelled things up before the break, however, with Chris Wood scoring the eventual winner in the 52nd minute.

An all-Premier-League clash with Crystal Palace now awaits Eddie Howe’s side in early November.

But how are Newcastle getting on in the transfer market?

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Wolves really want to sign Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic, and have held talks for the Austrian - although a deal has not been completed yet. Leeds United and Manchester United are also understood to still be in the race for the towering forward too. (Manuel Veth)

Trevor Chalobah’s representatives have been contacted by the likes of Everton, Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and Southampton, with all four clubs interested in signing the 23-year-old from Chelsea if the Blues do decide to allow the defender to leave in the late stages of the transfer market. AS Roma and Inter Milan are also monitoring his situation. (90min)

Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle United over the signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The Red Devils have cooled interest in Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp after they asked for £21m and have turned to Dubravka, who they previously tried to sign in January. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United and Leicester are plotting moves for Olympiacos midfielder Mady Camara. The Greek outfit could be forced to cash in on the Guinean this summer after missing out on Champions League qualification. (Football Insider)

Liverpool are “looking to sign” Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer, and are in the process of “preparing a bid” of around £42m. The Seagulls have made it clear that the Ecuadorian is not for sale, although the Reds are set to ignore that warning and go ahead with their efforts nonetheless. (Studio Football via The Mirror)

Tottenham are still “very interested” in signing Everton ace Anthony Gordon, according to Daily Star journalist Paul Brown. He said:“Tottenham are one to watch on Gordon because they came in for him earlier in the window and they’re still very interested, so it would not surprise me if Spurs got into the mix before the end of the window.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Bournemouth and Southampton have held talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The two clubs are both eyeing a loan deal for Maitland-Niles, with potential options to buy also up for discussion. (90min)