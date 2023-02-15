Newcastle United and Liverpool combined XI based on season’s player ratings: photo gallery
Newcastle United host Liverpool on Saturday evening in a crucial clash in the race for a Champions League spot.
The Magpies have tasted defeat just once in the league this season, coming all the way back in August against the Reds.
On that occasion, Fabio Carvalho’s stoppage time winner secured Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points in a highly-contentious game on Merseyside.
Newcastle head into this weekend’s game inside the top-four and know that a win would see them end the weekend in a Champions League spot.
Liverpool come into the game nine points behind Newcastle after defeating Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday night.
Ahead of the game on Saturday evening, we take a look at what a combined XI between Newcastle United and Liverpool looks like based on this season’s WhoScored player ratings.
(note: to be included in this team, a player must have made at least five Premier League appearances in their given position this season)