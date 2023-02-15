Newcastle United host Liverpool on Saturday evening in a crucial clash in the race for a Champions League spot.

The Magpies have tasted defeat just once in the league this season, coming all the way back in August against the Reds.

On that occasion, Fabio Carvalho’s stoppage time winner secured Jurgen Klopp’s side all three points in a highly-contentious game on Merseyside.

Newcastle head into this weekend’s game inside the top-four and know that a win would see them end the weekend in a Champions League spot.

Liverpool come into the game nine points behind Newcastle after defeating Everton in the Merseyside derby on Monday night.

Ahead of the game on Saturday evening, we take a look at what a combined XI between Newcastle United and Liverpool looks like based on this season’s WhoScored player ratings.

(note: to be included in this team, a player must have made at least five Premier League appearances in their given position this season)

Eddie Howe and Jurgen Klopp This is what a combined Newcastle United and Liverpool XI would look like based on statistics

GK: Alisson (6.94) Despite no goalkeeper keeping more clean sheets than Nick Pope in the league this season, the Brazilian just shades the WhoScored ratings.

RB: Kieran Trippier (7.66) The Trent Alexander-Arnold/Kieran Trippier debate is one that even Gareth Southgate has had to deal with in recent times. There's no doubt that the Liverpool man is a top player, however, Trippier is better defensively and has had a far better season than his Three Lions team mate.

CB: Fabian Schar (7.16) The Switzerland international has yet to taste defeat in a Newcastle United shirt this season and has played a vital role in helping the league's best defence.