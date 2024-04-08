Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United celebrates scoring alongside Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter

Newcastle United can expect to part with a huge sum of cash if they are to land Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer. The Magpies are one of several top flight outfits being linked with Leeds' top scorer, who has played a key role in the West Yorkshire club's promotion push in the Championship.

Liverpool and AC Milan are also said to be keeping a close eye on Summerville, as per Football Transfers, with the outlet insisting Leeds could demand a fee of £45m for his services. That's the same amount Newcastle paid for now England international Anthony Gordon in January 2023.

The same report claims Leeds are understandably keen to keep hold of the 22-year-old and they are willing to offer him improved terms to tie him down. Summerville still has two years remaining on his contract at Elland Road and the hope is that a new deal, alongside promotion and the promise of a starring role in the Premier League could help to stave off summer interest.

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Arsenal are among the clubs who have been linked with Summerville elsewhere and, if the reports are to be believed, it means Newcastle may have to move quickly if they are to secure their man.

Summerville has established himself as one of the brightest young talents outside the Premier League this season, bagging 18 goals under Daniel Farke and recording nine assists off the left wing. Two of those goals came over Easter and with Leeds sitting third in the second tier table, he'll be keen to play a key role over the coming weeks to help the Whites bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking.