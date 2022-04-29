After winning just one of their opening 20 league games, Howe has since guided Newcastle out of relegation danger and into the top half of the table with four games remaining.

With 32 points accumulated since the turn of the year, only title-chasing Liverpool have a better record than Newcastle in 2022.

The Magpies are effectively safe in the knowledge that they will be playing Premier League football next season with momentum behind them.

But Antonio – speaking to injured Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on the Footballer’s Football Podcast – feels Newcastle’s impressive record could ‘kill’ Howe in terms of next season’s expectations.

“Newcastle fans are not going to like what I’m going to say,” Antonio warned.

“I’m trying to help your gaffer out. Him doing so well could kill him for next season.

“The fact that he’s come in and won so many games – people expect stuff straight away and because he’s come in and done so well, people are going to expect things next season.

“So if he keeps this going and finishes the season strong, winning all these games and then a few signings come in, next season what are these fans going to want? What are these owners going to think? I’m just throwing it out there.”

