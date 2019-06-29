Newcastle United and Manchester United 'enter talks' over Sean Longstaff transfer
Newcastle United have ‘entered talks’ with Manchester United over a deal for midfielder Sean Longstaff, according to reports.
The 21-year-old, who enjoyed a breakthrough season at St James’s Park last term, has been the subject of heavy interest from the Red Devils throughout the summer window.
And Football Insider now claim that the two sides have entered preliminary discussions over a deal for Longstaff - who recently signed a long-term contract extension with his boyhood club.
The report suggests that Manchester United will begin the bidding at around £18million - although any final fee is expected to be far higher - and will offer the midfielder a contract worth around £15million per year.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that West Ham have become clear frontrunners in the race to sign Salomon Rondon.
Rafa Benitez was keen to secure a permanent deal for the striker, who netted 12 times during a productive loan spell on Tyneside last season.
But the Spaniard’s exit, coupled with Mike Ashley’s insistence on signing young players with resale value, makes a summer move likely - leaving the Hammers in the driving seat to land his signature, according to various reports
Wolves and Mexican side Cruz Azul have also been linked with a swoop for the frontman, who has a release clause of £16.5million in his West Brom contract.
West Ham are already thought to have submitted a bid of £10million for Rondon, which was knocked-back, but they could yet return with an improved bid.