Newcastle United and Premier League gossip: Ex-defender praises duo while Chris Wilder bans players from swapping shirts with Liverpool
Ex-Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has signled out Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett for praise.
Williamson said: “You’ve got Jamaal who was there when I was there. Physically, technically and tactically, he’s got all the attributes. You would naturally look at him because he’s worn the armband and he’s a good character that can drag players through.
“Dummy, the style of player he is, has always been that unsung hero. I don’t think some people saw the value he brought. I’ve always thoroughly enjoyed playing with him, he knows what he’s about and he does what he’s strong at well.
“People like that. Whenever you need a result and characters with honesty and desire, he will be the first one on the teamsheet.”
Elsewhere in the Premier League, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has insisted his Blades players won’t be permitted to swap shirts with their Champions League winning counterparts.
Speaking to the Independant, Wilder said: “I don’t want the players speaking to their players before and, ‘can I swap shirts and any chance of signing this?’. And they won’t.
“We are playing them on a level playing field in the Premier League and we deserve to be here. Of course, there’s enormous gaps between the both clubs at the moment and we’re trying to make that gap a little bit closer.
“I don’t want Liverpool to come here into our backyard and go, ‘well, thanks very much that’s the easiest three points we’ve picked up all season’.
“If they do win, I want it to be over our dead bodies.”