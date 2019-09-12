Newcastle United and Premier League gossip: Mike Ashley's latest statement whilst managerial candidate reveals why he didn't take the Magpies job
During an interview with Sky News, Mike Ashley has stated that he ‘doesn’t pick the Newcastle team’ and ‘never has’ in a message to supporters.
Speaking on TV, Ashley said: “It’s simply impossible and just so we’re clear, I don’t pick the Newcastle team and I never have because that gets thrown at me as well. If you’re me, that’s where you get this, ‘OK guys, panto villain’. Let’s just take that down a notch if that’s OK?”
In other news Mikel Arteta has admitted he turned down the chance to take over at Newcastle, explaining he wanted to stay and achieve the Champions League dream at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
As reported by several media outlets during the summer, Ashley was interested in bringing in the ex-Everton star before turning to former Sunderland, Wigan, Hul City, Birmingham, Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce.
“I was about to leave, but I stopped myself,” Arteta said. “I am not in a hurry and I have not felt that I need to take the step.
“(It is) a matter of loyalty, when you promise someone to continue next year, with little time to manoeuvre, it was not appropriate to make that decision (to leave).
“And because I think we still have that space for improvement and that ambition to be able to do something we dream of.
“Which is to win the Champions League.
“That work remains to be done.”