Newcastle United and Premier League round-up: Alan Shearer offers thoughts on misfiring duo; Man City star’s VAR anger
Newcastle United legend and all-time Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer has had his say on big money signing Miquel Almiron.
Steve Bruce’s side lost 3-1 against Norwich City in the Premier League yesterday. Ex-England captain Shearer, speaking to Match of the Day, offered his thoughts on the Magpies strike force.
“Almiron hasn’t scored for Newcastle and one of the reasons why is his lack of movement,” said Shearer.
“I spoke earlier about players getting into the box and gambling and he’s got to do that. He’s a forward, Newcastle need him to score and assist.
“There was no-one supporting or assisting Joelinton but Almiron has got to get further forward if Newcastle are going to score goals.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Time and time again Joelinton was on his own. They could have played for another three or four hours and I wouldn’t have fancied those two to combine. They’ve got to work as a partnership better,” he added.
Manchester City man Aleks Zinchenko has spoken out regarding VAR and it’s use in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side had a late winner ruled out against Tottenham.
“Everyone was so upset. VAR has decided again and that made us upset. In this kind of situation you have to be all together as a team.
“The season is going to be so long. It is what it is. We've dropped two points today but nothing special happened. I'm pretty sure every team in the Premier League is going to drop some points as well."