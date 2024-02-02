Newcastle United and rivals' intriguing finishes predicted after January transfers

With the January transfer window now behind us, it's time to look forwards. In this piece, using data kindly provided by Net World Sports , we've been table to put together a predicted Premier League table after 38 games have been played.

This, of course, includes Newcastle United. It has been a season of peaks and valleys for the Toon - while they have struggled with poor form and injuries, but have also managed to record some memorable wins along the way. Nevertheless, it will all be nought if they cannot finish in the European spots at the end of the season.