Newcastle United and Sheffield United injury latest as 12 players set to miss Bramall Lane clash - gallery

Sheffield United v Newcastle United: Both teams are facing injury worries heading into Sunday’s game.

By Joe Buck
Published 21st Sep 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 18:35 BST

Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) when they face Paul Heckingbottom’s side at Bramall Lane.

The Magpies were victorious against Brentford last weekend and earned a deserved point at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Their return to Premier League action sees them make the trip to Yorkshire to face a Blades side that were defeated in the dying stages against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Both sides have injury worried to contend with heading into the game with the hosts impacted by nine potential absentees.

Here, we take a look at the injury problems facing both camps ahead of Sunday’s clash:

McBurnie will miss the game with Newcastle United through suspension. The Scotland international was sent-off in the dying stages of their defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend after being shown a second yellow card by Peter Bankes.

Baldock returned from international duty with an injury - one that kept him out of last weekend’s defeat to Spurs and may mean he doesn’t feature against the Magpies.

Lowe has undergone surgery for an injury on his ankle and has been missing since their defeat against Manchester City last month. The full-back isn’t expected to be back in action until next month.

Fleck is yet to take part in a match this season after re-injuring his leg in pre-season. Fleck missed two months of action this time last year with a similar injury and whilst he is on the road to recovery, it’s unlikely he will be back in time to face Newcastle this weekend.

