Sheffield United v Newcastle United injury news: Why 13 players could miss Bramall Lane clash - gallery
Sheffield United v Newcastle United: Both teams are facing injury worries heading into today’s game.
Newcastle United return to Premier League action today when they face Paul Heckingbottom’s side at Bramall Lane (4:30pm kick-off).
The Magpies were victorious against Brentford last weekend and earned a deserved point at the San Siro on Tuesday night.
Their return to Premier League action sees them make the trip to Yorkshire to face a Blades side that were defeated in the dying stages against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
Both sides have injury worried to contend with heading into the game with the hosts impacted by nine potential absentees.
Here, we take a look at the injury problems facing both camps ahead of Sunday’s clash: