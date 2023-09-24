News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Sheffield United v Newcastle United injury news: Why 13 players could miss Bramall Lane clash - gallery

Sheffield United v Newcastle United: Both teams are facing injury worries heading into today’s game.

By Joe Buck
Published 24th Sep 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST

Newcastle United return to Premier League action today when they face Paul Heckingbottom’s side at Bramall Lane (4:30pm kick-off).

The Magpies were victorious against Brentford last weekend and earned a deserved point at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Their return to Premier League action sees them make the trip to Yorkshire to face a Blades side that were defeated in the dying stages against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Both sides have injury worried to contend with heading into the game with the hosts impacted by nine potential absentees.

Here, we take a look at the injury problems facing both camps ahead of Sunday’s clash:

McBurnie will miss the game with Newcastle United through suspension. The Scotland international was sent-off in the dying stages of their defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend after being shown a second yellow card by Peter Bankes.

Osula represented Greece during the recent international break but picked up a calf injury that could keep him out of action until next month.

Lowe has undergone surgery for an injury on his ankle and has been missing since their defeat against Manchester City last month. The full-back isn’t expected to be back in action until next month.

Baldock returned from international duty with an injury - one that kept him out of last weekend’s defeat to Spurs and may mean he doesn’t feature against the Magpies.

