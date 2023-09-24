Newcastle United return to Premier League action today when they face Paul Heckingbottom’s side at Bramall Lane (4:30pm kick-off).

The Magpies were victorious against Brentford last weekend and earned a deserved point at the San Siro on Tuesday night.

Their return to Premier League action sees them make the trip to Yorkshire to face a Blades side that were defeated in the dying stages against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Both sides have injury worried to contend with heading into the game with the hosts impacted by nine potential absentees.

Here, we take a look at the injury problems facing both camps ahead of Sunday’s clash:

1 . Oli McBurnie McBurnie will miss the game with Newcastle United through suspension. The Scotland international was sent-off in the dying stages of their defeat against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend after being shown a second yellow card by Peter Bankes. Photo Sales

2 . Will Osula Osula represented Greece during the recent international break but picked up a calf injury that could keep him out of action until next month. Photo Sales

3 . Max Lowe Lowe has undergone surgery for an injury on his ankle and has been missing since their defeat against Manchester City last month. The full-back isn’t expected to be back in action until next month. Photo Sales