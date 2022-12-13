The World Cup semi finals kick off this evening as Argentina and Croatia face off for a spot in the showpiece match of this year’s tournament.

Meanwhile, back home clubs are preparing for the return of domestic football later this month and Newcastle United will face Bournemouth at St James’ Park on December 21 in the EFL Cup. As well as the action on the pitch getting back underway, the January transfer window is now a little over two weeks away from opening and here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

Unai Emery will cast an eye over potential transfer targets Arnaut Danjuma and Nicolas Jackson when Aston Villa take on his former side Villarreal at Villa Park in a friendly match on Thursday (Mirror)

Erik ten Hag has indicated Manchester United will extend the contracts of the five players approaching the last six months of their deals - David de Gea, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Fred and Marcus Rashford are technically out of contract on June 30 but United have the option of an additional year with each player (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool have an agreement in principle with Benfica to sign 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who was also of interest to Manchester United and Manchester City, next season (La Capital)

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has told friends he is keen on the Chelsea manager’s job if it were to become available and the Argentine has also been linked with the England job after Gareth Southgate expressed doubts over whether he will continue in the role (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha is now looking most likely to leave the club on a free transfer when his Selhurst Park contract expires at the end of this season (Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside)

Chelsea have opened talks to try to sign Borussia Dortmund star Youssoufa Moukoko as a free agent from July and have offered the player a rich contract until 2028 (Nicolò Schira)

Leicester City are braced for Arsenal to make a final attempt to snap up midfielder Youri Tielemans next month before he becomes a free agent (Mirror)

Milan Skriniar will reportedly decide on his Inter Milan future this week amid reports that Newcastle United have joined Tottenham in the race to sign the Serie A defender (HITC via Football Italia)