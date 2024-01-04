News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United and Sunderland injury latest as 12 out of FA Cup clash, plus six doubts: gallery

Sunderland v Newcastle United injury news: Both Eddie Howe and Michael Beale have a number of selection concerns ahead of Saturday’s game.

By Joe Buck
Published 4th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 16:09 GMT

Newcastle United will square-off against local rivals Sunderland for the first time in almost eight years on Saturday when Eddie Howe takes his side to the Stadium of Light for an FA Cup Third Round clash.

Newcastle have lost seven of their last eight matches in all competitions and will be hoping, despite their injury issues, to end this run and secure the Magpies’ first win against their local rivals in over 12 years.

Sunderland, meanwhile, have taken seven points from a possible nine in their last three outings and will be hopeful of involving Newcastle in yet another unwanted FA Cup upset.

Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s Wear-Tyne derby at the Stadium of Light:

1. Dennis Cirkin - doubt

Cirkin has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and whilst he has returned to training, he wasn’t deemed fit enough to be named in Beale’s last matchday squad.

2. Hemir - doubt

The young striker has been suffering illness and hasn’t been named in any of Sunderland’s last seven matchday squads.

3. Corry Evans - out

Evans suffered an ACL injury last January and is yet to make his return to the first-team.

4. Bradley Dack - doubt

Dack has missed Sunderland’s last two games after limping off during their Boxing Day win over Hull City.

