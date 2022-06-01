Real Madrid picked up their 14th triumph when they defeated Liverpool in Paris, however, the Welshman was an unused substitute for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Bale will leave Madrid when his contract expires at the end of June and speculation continues to grow over his next destination.

Many believe Bale’s decision rests on whether or not Wales qualify for the Qatar World Cup that takes place at the end of the year.

Gareth Bale taking a free-kick against Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

If Wales do reach their first World Cup since 1958, then Bale will undoubtedly play a major role for them and want to impress at club level ahead of the tournament that is scheduled to start in early-November.

But just where will Bale be playing his football next season?

Well, according to Betfair, Championship side Cardiff City are odds-on favourites to be Bale’s next club having seen their odds on signing the 32-year-old shorten to 3/10 (was 15/8).

If playing in the Championship isn’t in Bale’s future, then could a move to the USA or a return to his old side Tottenham Hotspur be on the cards?

A move to the MLS is priced at 6/1 whilst a return to Spurs is 9/1.

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Bale and are priced at 11/1 to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.