Wilson, sidelined since December, issued an update ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to the Etihad Stadium.

And the club has confirmed that the striker and defender Trippier, out since mid-February, are back in “full training”.

A statement read: “Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are both back in full training ahead of Sunday’s visit to Premier League champions Manchester City.”

Wilson has recovered from an Achilles/calf injury, while Trippier has had foot surgery.

The former also issued an update on The Footballer’s Football Podcast in conversation with West Ham United striker Mikael Antonio ahead of Sunday’s game at the Etihad Stadium.

The 30-year-old this week posted a reel of his goals on Instagram with a recharging emoji.

Asked about the post by Antonio, Wilson said: “I am fully charged now. It was a little subtle indication that I’m back without saying I’m back. Yeah, it was a little reel of my goals and stuff like that. It was more for myself. It was quite good, and I thought I’d share it with my Instagram followers.

“I’m back now training. So it’s been a good week. It’s been a long time coming, but we’re there.”

