The 33-year-old still has three years remaining on his current deal at St James’s Park having originally joined The Magpies on loan in January 2018.

And with the club now under ambitious new ownership, the future is looking bright on Tyneside.

Dubravka has played a key role in keeping Newcastle in the Premier League over the past five seasons but, like any player, he has ambitions to improve and compete at the very top.

“I’m trying to be in good shape, that’s the first thing,” he said. “You need to be healthy. I’m the most experienced player in the dressing room at the moment, but it doesn’t mean that I can just chill and do nothing.

“I’m a player who likes to work hard. I’m 33 now, and I still think that I have more years ahead of me, and hopefully here.”

He added: “I’m experienced now but I still want to be better.

“I’m still working on my personal ambitions, personal improvements, so you have to do it every day.

“When you watch the Champions League and European competitions, football has changed a lot the last couple of years. Liverpool and Manchester City are great examples – short passing, trying to build it up, not just kicking the ball away.

“We are trying to get there, trying to see where we can improve, and you can see a few bits there already.

“For me personally, I’m trying to work with my feet because I think there’s always room to be better.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Saints chasing Awoniyi Southampton are ‘trying to sign’ Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi this summer. (Bild) Photo Sales

2. Raum in demand Liverpool and West Ham are involved in the race to sign TSG Hoffenheim fullback David Raum, who could leave the club for just £25.2m. (Bild) Photo Sales

3. Lingard resigned to exit Jesse Lingard is resigned to leaving Manchester United this summer after feeling let down over his treatment during the past 12 months. (BBC Sport) Photo Sales

4. Toon still keen on Tarkowski Newcastle United remain interested in signing Burnley defender James Tarkowski this summer. (NewcastleWorld) Photo Sales