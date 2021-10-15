Newcastle United and West Ham eye £17m deal as ex-Liverpool chief leads search for Steve Bruce replacement
Newcastle United play their first game under new ownership when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
Steve Bruce, as of now, is set to take charge of the fixture at St James’s Park, despite wide reports expecting him to be sacked this week.
Indeed, Bruce’s future is just one of the things being speculated on Tyneside…
Ex-Liverpool chief leading Newcastle manager hunt
Former Liverpool chief scout and academy director Frank McParland is reportedly leading Newcastle’s managerial search.
Bruce is still facing the sack at United, despite becoming increasingly likely he will take charge of the game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
According to the Daily Mail, the club’s new ownership model – led by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia – is “process-driven” and will be “methodical” in their approach.
The report adds that McParland, a former director of recruitment at Rangers, is heading the search for Bruce’s replacement.
Among the names considered are Villareal boss Unai Emery and Belgium manager Roberto Martinez, though both have reservations, while some conversations have place with Paulo Fonseca, formerly of Roma.
Magpies & West Ham keen on Denmark striker
Newcastle and West Ham are taking a keen interest in FC Copenhagen striker Jonas Wind, French publication Jeunes Footeux reports.
The 22-year-old Denmark international has begun the campaign in excellent form with eight goals and five assists in 18 games.
Last season’s tally of 17 goals has attracted attention from the Premier League – with the Magpies and the Hammers credited with interest.
Copenhagen won’t negotiate a sale for less than £17million.
Other headlines
Newcastle are could appoint an experienced interim manager to replace Bruce until a more permanent appointment can be made. (Daily Telegraph)
Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has distanced himself from the managerial role at St James’s Park. (Daily Mirror)
The Magpies have made contact with the representatives of Real Betis star Nabil Fekir. (FootMercato)
Newcastle’s Saudi Arabian owners are in talks over a possible deal to buy Serie A giants Juventus. (II Giorno)
United’s interest in Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign. (Sport1)
Barcelona and AC Milan will attempt to sign Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard on a pre-contract agreement in January. (Daily Mail)