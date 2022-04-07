The ex-Newcastle United midfielder’s contract with the Russian Premier League club was terminated last month.

Cabella, 32, has returned to Montpellier in what has been described as a “sensational” move.

FIFA last month brought in special rules to allow foreign players stranded in Russia to find new clubs.

Cabella spent two years at Newcastle after joining from Montpellier in 2014. He was loaned to Olympique Marseille in the 2015/16 season.

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Saints battling for Awoniyi deal Southampton are among the clubs ‘fighting’ for Union Berlin’s Taiwo Awoniyi this summer. Newcastle United and West Ham are also keen. (Fichajes) Photo Sales

2. Foxes eye St. Juste Leicester City are reportedly interested in a summer move for FC Mainz defender Jeremiah St. Juste. (Bild) Photo Sales

3. Toffees lead Jovic race Everton are ‘first in line’ for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic this summer, with the Spaniards willing to sanction a loan deal. (Blic) Photo Sales

4. Leeds eye Galan Leeds United have ‘sounded out’ Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galán about a move to Elland Road. (Mundo Deportivo) Photo Sales