The ex-Newcastle United midfielder’s contract with the Russian Premier League club was terminated last month.
Cabella, 32, has returned to Montpellier in what has been described as a “sensational” move.
FIFA last month brought in special rules to allow foreign players stranded in Russia to find new clubs.
Cabella spent two years at Newcastle after joining from Montpellier in 2014. He was loaned to Olympique Marseille in the 2015/16 season.
