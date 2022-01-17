Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

Alexis Sanchez speculation

West Ham and Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a move for Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez this month.

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Sanchez, 33, is entering the final 18 months of his contract at the San Siro and could be on the move back to the Premier League - according to La Tercera.

The report suggests that West Ham could be preparing to table a £6m bid for the Chilean, with Newcastle listed as an ‘interested’ party.

Sanchez has registered two goals and three assists in Serie A this season, but has completed ninety minutes just once this campaign.

Martial ‘turns down’ Premier League loans

Fresh from Donny van de Beek’s rejection of a move to Newcastle United, the Magpies have been handed another blow in their hopes to sign a Manchester United loanee.

That’s because, according to various reports, Anthony Martial has turned down the chance to join Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

Martial is reportedly holding out for a move abroad with Sevilla’s interest well-documented.

Rumours that Juventus and Barcelona are also interested in the Frenchman also persist.

Manchester United reportedly want Martial’s wags covered in full plus a loan fee if they are to let him leave Old Trafford.

Magpies turn to Atalanta striker

Newcastle United have reportedly offered Atalanta €30m for Colombian striker Duvan Zapata.

The 30-year-old has scored nine goals in 16 appearances this season, taking his tally to 65 league goals in just three and a half seasons whilst at Atalanta.

However, Zapata is currently out injured with what’s believed to be a ‘muscular problem’ and has missed his side’s last two games.

This news come fresh off the back of Newcastle’s reported interest in Robin Gosens, an interest which has been played down by Atalanta director Umberto Marino:

“Every day we read in the newspapers of Atalanta players in talks with Newcastle. It seems like a lottery.” Marino said. “We’re waiting for Gosens to come back from injury.”

