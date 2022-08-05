Shearer believes that Newcastle, who kick-off their season against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, will improve on last year’s 11th place finish.
“I’d love to say I think Newcastle will be fighting it out with Manchester United for a place in the top six, but I don’t quite see that happening yet,” he told BBC Sport.
“Eddie Howe has already done a great job to turn the club around since he was appointed as manager in November and now my hope is that they will be challenging for seventh, eighth or ninth place, which I think is realistic with the squad they’ve got at the moment.
“They finished 11th last time, and were only three points off eighth place.”
