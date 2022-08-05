Shearer believes that Newcastle, who kick-off their season against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, will improve on last year’s 11th place finish.

“I’d love to say I think Newcastle will be fighting it out with Manchester United for a place in the top six, but I don’t quite see that happening yet,” he told BBC Sport.

“Eddie Howe has already done a great job to turn the club around since he was appointed as manager in November and now my hope is that they will be challenging for seventh, eighth or ninth place, which I think is realistic with the squad they’ve got at the moment.

“They finished 11th last time, and were only three points off eighth place.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Barca keen on Alexander-Arnold Barcelona are plotting a £67.4m bid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in 2023. (Futbol Total) Photo Sales

2. Ten Hag eyes Ziyech Erik ten Hag wants to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech for Manchester United. (Nabil Djellit) Photo Sales

3. Fulham close in on Kluivert Fulham are ‘one step away’ from completing an £8.4m deal for AS Roma winger Justin Kluivert. (TuttoMercatoWeb) Photo Sales

4. Forest want Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest are still pushing to sign Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who also been linked with Crystal Palace. (Sky Sports) Photo Sales