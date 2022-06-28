The 22-year-old arrived at St James’s Park on Monday evening to finalise his £35million move to Newcastle from the Ligue 1 outfit.
Botman is understood to have signed a five-year deal at Newcastle, ending his two-year stay at Lille.
After passing his Newcastle medical, Botman took to Instagram to post an emotional goodbye message to his soon-to-be former club.
He said: “Really grateful that I’ve worn the LOSC badge for two years, it has been an incredible journey with two big trophies and memories I will never forget.
“Merci LOSC pour tous! [Thank you LOSC for everything].”
The post was accompanied by highlights of Botman’s time at Lille, including the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title win.
Botman will become Newcastle’s third major summer signing, following on from Matt Target from Aston Villa and Nick Pope from Burnley. He will join-up with the rest of Newcastle’s squad for pre-season training next month.
