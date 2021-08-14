Newcastle United and West Ham's woeful opening day record compared to Premier League rivals

Steve Bruce’s side beat the Hammers at the London Stadium on the opening weekend of last season courtesy of goals from Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick.

However, if supporters cast their minds back before then, they’ll know their team don’t tend to perform well during the first game of the season.

A new study by Bookmakers.TV has looked at the results of all 20 Premier League clubs across a decade of opening day fixtures – placing teams in order of best to worst.

Here’s how Newcastle compared to their English top-flight rivals:

1. Manchester City Played: 10. Won: 10. Drawn: 0. Lost: 0. Goals For: 29. Goals Against: 3. Goal Difference: 26. Points: 30. Points Per Game: 3. Photo: Michael Regan Buy photo

2. Manchester United Played: 10. Won: 8. Drawn: 0. Lost: 2. Goals For: 22. Goals Against: 7. Goal Difference: 15. Points: 24. Points Per Game: 2.4. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

3. Liverpool Played: 10. Won: 7. Drawn: 2. Lost: 1. Goals For: 24. Goals Against: 15. Goal Difference: 9. Points: 23. Points Per Game: 2.3. Photo: Pool Buy photo

4. Chelsea Played: 10. Won: 6. Drawn: 2. Lost: 2. Goals For: 19. Goals Against: 12. Goal Difference: 7. Points: 20. Points Per Game: 2. Photo: Michael Steele Buy photo