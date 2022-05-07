Dummett this week signed a new one-year deal at the club ahead of the expiry of his contract in the summer.

The 30-year-old defender impressed Howe after returning to full fitness, having missed much of last year through injury.

Asked why he was so keen to keep Dummett at the club, United’s head coach said: “Great, great personality, Newcastle through and through. Loves the club, loves everything connected with the club. I still think he’s got a lot to offer on the pitch.”

Longstaff – whose deal expires at the end of the season – has been involved in protracted talks over a new contract, and Howe issued an update on discussions ahead of Sunday’s game against Manchester City.

“I hope we can get a positive resolution with Sean,” said Howe. “Hopefully, that one’s moving quite well – and in the right direction. But, obviously, until he’s signed the contract, I can’t say for definite.”

The midfielder signed his present deal before he made his Premier League debut, and addressed his future last month.

The 24-year-old said: “With the position we’ve been in, if I’m there sitting and sulking and worrying about me and not about the team, that puts the team at a disadvantage,” said Longstaff.

“That’s not the right thing to do. Now we’re sort of safe, I can maybe put a little thought into it and what’s going to happen.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Grillitsch on Gunners radar Hoffenheim defender Florian Grillitsch is a summer target for Arsenal. Newcastle United, Lazio, AS Roma are all keen to sign him on a free transfer. (Various) Photo Sales

2. Eriksen considering Brentford stay Christian Eriksen is considering extending his stay at Brentford despite interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur. (Telegraph) Photo Sales

3. Hammers prep Brownhill swoop West Ham are ready to firm up their long-standing interest in Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill with a bid this summer. (90min) Photo Sales

4. Toon ready Lodi offer Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to make an offer of around £21.4m to beat Juventus to the signing of Atletico Madrid star Renan Lodi. (Tutto Mercato Web) Photo Sales