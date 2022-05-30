Newcastle United announce Dan Ashworth will become club’s new sporting director after reaching agreement with Brighton

Newcastle United have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion to release Dan Ashworth from his contract with the Seagulls.

Ashworth had been on gardening leave since February but will now join Newcastle as the Magpies’ new sporting director.

Ashworth, 51, had spent three-years with Brighton having previously held roles at West Brom and the FA and has become the first high-profile Newcastle United backroom appointment following the Saudi-led takeover of the club in October.

