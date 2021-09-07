Newcastle United announce departure of former Celtic man

The former Magpies and Celtic defender was appointed on an interim basis last month following the departure of Chris Hogg to League One side MK Dons.

United confirmed in a short statement that the 39-year-old had completed his scheduled interim period and that a full-time successor to Hogg was close to being announced.

Kevin Richardson, current assistant manager, will take charge until the appointment is finalised.

Newcastle United have confirmed the departure of Gary Caldwell. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“Former Magpies defender Gary Caldwell has left the club's Academy after completing his scheduled period as interim Under-23s lead coach,” a statement read.

“Caldwell stepped in on a short-term basis last month following the departure of Chris Hogg, and leaves with the recruitment process to appoint Hogg's full-time successor nearing completion.

“Current assistant Kevin Richardson will take the team for its upcoming fixtures ahead of a permanent appointment being announced shortly.

“The club would like to thank Gary for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.”

The Gazette understands Caldwell, former manager of Wigan Athletic, Chesterfield and Partick Thistle, is set to take up another job elsewhere, with Oldham Athletic a rumoured possibiloty.

Newcastle’s youngsters currently sit top of Premier League 2 following an unbeaten start to the league season.

They opened up the campaign with a 1-1 draw against Reading before beating Birmingham City and Burnley.

However, the under-23s were unable to carry their league form into the cups, losing to Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy and to Watford in the Premier League Cup.

It’s been a busy start for Steve Harper, overseeing the departure of Hogg just a few months after he was appointed the club’s academy manager.

Speaking at the time of his appointment, Harper said: “We want to help our young people to become better players and have a successful career in the game.

"Equally importantly, we are developing them as people, instilling them with the right values to support their onward journeys.

"The Academy provides them with wonderful opportunities on and off the pitch and I'm excited to be working with a great team to drive our Academy forwards for the benefit of everyone involved.”

