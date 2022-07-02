The club today revealed that head physiotherapist Wright – who joined the club in 1984, and served under 32 permanent managers – was leaving.

"It hasn't been an easy decision to leave the club that I love, and which has been my life for nearly 40 years,” said Wright. "It’s been an honour and a privilege to work for Newcastle United. I’d like to thank all of the managers, coaches, players, staff and fans who have made it such a memorable time.

"I’m very happy to maintain my connection with the club, but I’m looking forward to the future spending and enjoying time with my family. I will continue supporting my club as always, watching the team go from strength to strength."

A club statement read: “The club would like to thank Derek for his long and exemplary service. Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Derek a long and happy retirement.”