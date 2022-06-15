The club has posted adverts for a first-team data analyst and a first-team analyst. There’s also an opening for an assistant first-team doctor at the club’s medical department.

Newcastle posted the adverts on its website ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. The Premier League club says there is an “exciting opportunity” for an “experienced and highly motivated data analyst to join the expanding and developing Football Performance department”.

The club states: “The ideal candidate will be hard-working and forward thinking, with a wealth of demonstratable knowledge alongside effective communication and interpersonal skills.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe wants to strengthen his backroom team.

“The role will involve working closely with key stakeholders in the senior football hierarchy, and will be primarily responsible for the collection, and analysis, of individual and team performance related data analytics.

"Due to the complex nature of this role, a detailed understanding of elite professional football, and experience of working in data analytics within a professional sporting environment, is essential.”

The first-team analyst will join the “expanding and developing” performance analysis department”.

Candidates for this role must have “experience within a first-team performance analysis department at the professional level of football” due to the “complex and sensitive nature of this role”. The deadline to apply for both analyst roles is Friday.

Newcastle are also looking for an “experienced medical practitioner” to work alongside club doctor Paul Catterson. The deadline for applications is June 26.

United are offering a “competitive salary and an employee bonus scheme” for the jobs.

Head coach Eddie Howe wants to give his players “every tool they need” to perform.

"We need to produce a higher level of everything right across the board for the players," said Howe last season. "We need to give them every tool that they need to produce their best performances on a consistent basis so whatever area of the club that is, whether it is analysis, food or sleep, we need to try and educate the players as best we can.