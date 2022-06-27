The club today revealed that noon.com, described as a the Middle East’s “leading online shopping destination”, have become “sleeve partner” for the 2022/23 season. Newcastle say the brand will be displayed on all kits for the new season.

Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff at noon.com, said: “We are extremely proud to become a key strategic partner of Newcastle United, one of the most famous clubs in world football.

“We look forward to working with Newcastle United as a club with a strong sense of community and a vibrant history. We're excited to work with the club to promote community spirit in the Middle East and beyond, and we look forward to future successes both on and off the field."

Newcastle United's new "sleeve partner".