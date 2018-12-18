Newcastle United announce Manchester United ticket details as Jose Mourinho is sacked

Newcastle United have revealed ticket details for their home clash against Manchester United - just as Jose Mourinho was sacked.

The Red Devils - who parted company with manager Mourinho this morning after a poor start to the season - come to St. James's Park on January 2, 2019.

Jose Mourinho.

It is The Magpies' first home game of the new year and tickets went on general sale today, having been on sale to members since earlier this month.

A limited number of seats have now been released for general sale. Tickets for the AA category game start from £39 for adults, £21 juniors, £32 for seniors and £23 for students.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can visit book.nufc.co.uk, call 0344 372 1892 or visit the St. James' Park box office (Milburn Stand) in person.

Geordie lad Michael Carrick has been tipped to take temporary charge of Man United while they search for a successor to Mourinho.

Wallsend-born Carrick, who spent 10 years as a player at Old Trafford, joined the coaching staff in the summer after retiring as a player.

Mourinho leaves Man United still having not won at St James's Park in his managerial career.