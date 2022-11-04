Eddie Howe’s side will play La Liga side Rayo Vallecano at St James’s Park on December 17. The club had already announced a December 8 friendly against Al-Hilal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

United head coach Howe said: “We’ve tried to organise a mini-pre-season for the players. The players that remain fit will need to stay fit and sharp ready for the Premier League resuming. It’s an exciting game, a game we’ll look forward to. Hopefully, there’ll be a good schedule of games for us.”

Howe spent some time at Madrid side Rayo during his time out of management.

Tickets for the latest friendly are on sale now, and are priced £20 for adults and £10 for concessions. A club statement read: “The match will form a key part of Eddie Howe’s preparations for the resumption of the domestic season.”