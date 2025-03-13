Newcastle United have announced a Carabao Cup makeover will be taking place at the St James’ Park STACK this weekend.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle’s official retail partner, JD, have partnered with the club and STACK to create bespoke branding for the popular fan zone that will be free for supporters to attend ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on March 16. Doors will open from 10am ahead of the 4:30pm kick-off with entry available on a first come basis.

JD will be holding giveaways during cup final day with the St James’ STACK named by Newcastle as the ‘city’s only official fanzone for the Carabao Cup Final’. There will be live entertainment from musicians and football freestylers ahead of the match being broadcast on the multiple big screens and televisions throughout the STACK fanzone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: “St. James' Stack, presented by Sela, will have a new look this weekend, with leading sport lifestyle retailer, JD, rebranding the venue in honour of Newcastle United's Carabao Cup Final on Sunday.

“The club's Official Retail Partner, JD, have created bespoke branding for the fanzone, adding to the excitement for Newcastle fans ahead of highly anticipated clashes this month as Eddie Howe's men prepare for another cup final, whilst the Women's Tyne-Wear Derby is set to take place at St. James' Park for the first time.

“Also adding to the takeover, fans will be able to win JD vouchers, signed shirts and more by scanning the QR Code on the big screens. Winners will be announced on stage by Sky Sports presenter Kyle Walker, who will be on hand to host giveaways and interviews.

“St. James' STACK is the city's only official fanzone for the Carabao Cup Final, with free entry to supporters on a first come basis when doors open from 10am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So those not lucky enough to be travelling down to London or Wembley for the Carabao Cup final this weekend have been encouraged by the club to attend the ‘new-look’ St James’ STACK.

STACK site outside St James Park | Newcastle United

ST James’ STACK set to give Newcastle United a big PSR boost

Newcastle invested £6.1million into the construction of the St James’ STACK and improvement works at St James’ Park, the training ground and academy during the 2023-24 season. But with the STACK not opening until August 2024, the revenue it has since generated is not reflected in the club’s latest accounts.

Newcastle’s financial statements read: “The Group is continuing to explore a range of options in relation to potential enhancement or expansion of St James' Park or the development of a new stadium.

“Work is also being undertaken to determine the preferred way forward in relation to the Clubs' training infrastructure. The Group opened its new Fanzone 'St James' Park STACK presented by Sela' in August 2024 and trading has been strong.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell even joked during a STACK fan event that he would have to ‘have to come to STACK every day get the pints in to help with PSR!’

And STACK’s ‘strong’ trading this season will give Newcastle a welcome boost in its PSR calculations for the 2024-25 campaign, giving the club a financial boost ahead of the summer transfer window.