Newcastle United have announced a new ‘special edition’ shirt ahead of next month’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Newcastle reached the Carabao Cup final for the second time in three seasons with a 4-0 semi-final aggregate win over Arsenal. The Magpies will face Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on March 16 (kick-off time TBC).

After the club released ticketing details for the final on Monday, a ‘Newcastle United Special Edition, Carabao Cup Final’ range was then announced as ready to go on sale from 10am on Friday, February 14. The range includes a version of the Adidas 2024-25 home shirt with a Carabao Cup logo on the sleeve and lettering on the torso.

The shirt will be a replica of the ones worn by Newcastle players when they appear at Wembley Stadium in just over a month’s time. A special edition black pre-match shirt will also go on sale from Friday including the cup final date, fixture and lettering.

The range will go on sale at the Newcastle United Official Club stores at St James’ Park, Metrocentre and Fenwick.

A divisive announcement from Newcastle United

The announcement of the Carabao Cup final shirts has been met with a mixed reaction on social media.

While fans wanting the top will have to spend a fixed price to get their hands on the new Carabao Cup range, many pointed out that its true value will be directly linked to the cup final result. Should Newcastle lose, it only serves as a reminder of a defeat while a win would result in it becoming an iconic piece of Newcastle memorabilia.

That’s just the risk fans will have to take as the excitement builds for another Wembley trip.