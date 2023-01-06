Newcastle United announce two loan deals
Newcastle United have announced two loan deals.
The club today revealed that midfielder Joe White, 20, has joined League One side Exeter City, managed by Gary Caldwell. White – who had a spell at Hartlepool United last season – missed out on a new loan last summer because of injury.
Speaking to the Gazette earlier this season, Carlisle-born White said: “I think after last season, playing first-team football at Hartlepool, that's all I want to do now.”
Defender Kelland Watts, 23, has had his loan at Peterborough United extended until the end of the campaign.
Meanwhile, United also plan to loan out 18-year-old forward Garang Kuol, who has joined the club from A-League side Central Coast Mariners after playing for Australiat at the World Cup. Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Our plan is still to loan him out. We’re identifying clubs, and trying to find the right club for him.”