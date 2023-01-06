The club today revealed that midfielder Joe White, 20, has joined League One side Exeter City, managed by Gary Caldwell. White – who had a spell at Hartlepool United last season – missed out on a new loan last summer because of injury.

Speaking to the Gazette earlier this season, Carlisle-born White said: “I think after last season, playing first-team football at Hartlepool, that's all I want to do now.”

Defender Kelland Watts, 23, has had his loan at Peterborough United extended until the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, United also plan to loan out 18-year-old forward Garang Kuol, who has joined the club from A-League side Central Coast Mariners after playing for Australiat at the World Cup. Head coach Eddie Howe said: “Our plan is still to loan him out. We’re identifying clubs, and trying to find the right club for him.”

