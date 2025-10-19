Newcastle United winger Anthony Elanga | Getty Images

Anthony Elanga was withdrawn at half-time as Newcastle United were beaten 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Eddie Howe has jumped to Anthony Elanga’s defence after withdrawing the winger at half-time in Newcastle United’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

It was Elanga’s third successive start for Newcastle after seeing his minutes limited during a disappointing international duty with Sweden.

But there was more disappointment and frustration for Elanga as he struggled for The Magpies at the Amex Stadium. The 23-year-old had a couple of openings to run at Brighton’s defence and pose a threat but ultimately failed to make an impact and was withdrawn at half-time as a result.

Eddie Howe hits back at ‘harsh’ Anthony Elanga stat

11 games into his Newcastle career after his £55million arrival from Nottingham Forest, Elanga is yet to contribute a goal or an assist.

The winger won a penalty against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League in a match which saw him awarded man of the match by UEFA. But that remains his only debatable goal contribution so far.

The Swedish winger contributed six goals and 12 assists for Nottingham Forest last season prior to joining Newcastle. Despite the solid campaign, it took Elanga until December to register his first goal.

Four games ago, when Elanga’s lack of goal contributions were put to Howe last month, the Newcastle boss responded: “I think that's a harsh one to say no goals or assists because statistically you're right but then you look at the chances he has created and sometimes it's not on him that players that he's served haven't scored and I always think that's a tough one.”

NUFC ‘need more’ from Anthony Elanga & co.

While Howe admitted the decision to replace Elanga for Jacob Murphy at half-time was tactical at Brighton, The Magpies boss was quick not to single out the individual player for criticism.

When asked about whether he thought Elanga’s lack of goals and assists was still ‘harsh’ to highlight, the Newcastle boss told The Gazette: “Yeah, we need more from everybody. It's never about one player. Anthony is going to be a great player for this football club, I've got no doubt about that.

“But some players need a little bit extra time and more support and just something to happen positively for them to suddenly kick off. He's got all the attributes to do really well here so I've got no issues or worries with him.

“It's about the team, it's always about the collective and too many of our attacking players currently aren't delivering enough and that's sometimes withdrawing through the team, as in looking at your centre-halves and their distribution and your full-backs, their contribution as well. So it's never about any one player.”

Newcastle have taken nine points from their opening eight Premier League matches this season. The club’s only two wins have come against Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who currently sit in the relegation zone.

The Magpies’ three league defeats have also been as a result of late goals conceded. Brighton forward Danny Welbeck opened the scoring before cancelling out Nick Woltemade’s equaliser with an 84th-minute winner.

It ended a run of three straight 0-0 away draws for Newcastle in the Premier League but leaves Howe’s side looking for answers from attacking players other than the in-form Woltemade.