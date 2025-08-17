Newcastle United 'happy' as Alexander Isak alternative confirmed ahead of Liverpool

Newcastle players Anthony Gordon (l) and Alexander Isak chat during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on February 05, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Eddie Howe has made his feelings clear on Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak alternative.

Isak has played no part in Newcastle’s pre-season preparations after going on strike in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool and missed the opening game of the Premier League season at Aston Villa as a result.

Anthony Gordon was tasked with leading the line for Newcastle in Isak’s absence, a role he is expected to continue for the foreseeable future unless the Swede has a dramatic change of heart or the club manages to sign another striker.

The Magpies drew 0-0 at Villa Park in Isak’s absence following a frustrating afternoon for Gordon and his teammates in front of goal.

Eddie Howe praises Alexander Isak ‘alternative’ Anthony Gordon

Howe rejected the suggestion that Newcastle went into the opening game of the Premier League season without a recognised striker in the side, pointing to Gordon leading the line.

“I don't look at it like that [having no striker], though,” Howe said. “[Gordon] has played there for us before and he's played very well.

“He's played there a lot in training as well. He's played the number nine coming on, moving when we've made a change in a game, so that's not something totally alien to him.

“He's done it many, many times. He enjoys the role, so that's another big thing. It's not like you're asking him to play there and he's going, ‘I don't really want to do that, I don't enjoy it.’ I think everyone likes to be the focal point of the team.

“I thought he played well, so I don't see there being a negative.

“Yes, we'd like more strikers to pick from because that just gives you more decisions and more choices to make, especially in running. But Will did well when he came on. That was another good sign.

“So I'm more than happy to continue as we are.”

Gordon is set to lead the line for Newcastle against Liverpool. It comes after the 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to The Reds, his boyhood club, last summer.

Anthony Gordon reflects on Aston Villa draw

In Isak’s absence, Gordon was keen to reflect on the togetherness of the Newcastle player still available and playing.

“That's our main strength, our togetherness and nothing's going to break that,” Gordon said. “Things can only make it better.

“Every challenge that comes at us is going to make us better. I think you've seen that [against Aston Villa]

“It's been a difficult summer and you wouldn't have thought it looking at us, the way we performed, so it's a testament to the staff and all the lads for keeping up.”

On playing up front, Gordon added: “I really like it,” he said. “As my career progresses, I think I might end up more central.”