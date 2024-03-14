Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon could be back in action before the end of the month after picking up a knee injury at Chelsea on Monday night.

There were fears Gordon's knee injury could be serious after the 23-year-old winced in pain upon being assessed by the club physio and forced off at Stamford Bridge. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe even admitted the injury 'did not look good'.

But it looks like a case of days or weeks rather than months for the England hopeful, who has been walking freely without the aid of crutches or a knee support. According to Mail Online, England have contacted Newcastle for information regarding Gordon's injury as the winger closes in on his first Three Lions call-up.

Saturday's FA Cup trip to Manchester City (5:30pm kick-off) may come too soon for Gordon. The winger has scored 10 times and missed just one game for Newcastle this season, the trip to West Ham United back in October due to suspension.

But he could be back involved when Newcastle welcome The Hammers to St James' Park at the end of the month, providing he suffers no set-backs with his injury.

Before that, Gordon could be handed his first England call-up for the friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley Stadium. That will depend on England being satisfied with the injury report received from Newcastle ahead of Gareth Southgate's squad being announced at 2pm on Thursday.