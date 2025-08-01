Newcastle United transfer news: Antonio Cordero has joined KVC Westerlo on-loan for the 2025/26 season.

Newcastle United have confirmed that Antonio Cordero has joined Belgian side KVC Westerlo on loan for the 2025/26 season. Cordero moved to St James’ Park from Spanish side Malaga earlier this summer upon expiration of his contract at the La Liga 2 club.

Westerlo have a track record of developing young players, including Burnley striker Lyle Foster. Cordero had been linked with Eredivisie giants Ajax earlier this summer and will be keen to show off his talents at his new club and force himself into Eddie Howe’s thinking when he returns to Tyneside.

Cordero just has to look at the successes of Yankuba Minteh’s spell at Feyenoord to realise what can be achieved with a good loan spell away from the club. Newcastle United will, of course, be hopeful that Cordero has a role to play in their first-team in the future, unlike Minteh who was sold before making a single senior appearance due to PSR restrictions.

Westerlo’s league season began at the weekend, but a 5-2 defeat against the giants of Anderlecht sees them rooted to the bottom of the table as it stands. Cordero, who scored six goals in Spain’s second division last season, will be tasked with bringing creativity and goals to his new side.

A statement confirming Cordero’s move to Belgium from Newcastle United read: ‘Newcastle United winger Antonio Cordero has joined Belgian Pro League side KVC Westerlo for the 2025/26 season. The 18-year-old joined the Magpies in July upon the expiry of his contract at Malaga, after making 60 senior appearances for the Spanish team including 37 last season in La Liga 2.

‘Cordero represented his country this summer at the UEFA Under-19 Championships and played a key role as Spain reached the final before ultimately finishing as runners-up to the Netherlands, starting four of their five matches in the tournament. The teenager now moves to KVC Westerlo who finished 9th in the Belgian top-flight in the 2024/25 season and everybody at Newcastle United wishes Antonio well for the upcoming campaign.’

Antonio Cordero’s first words as a Newcastle United player

Cordero had been linked with a move to St James’ Park for a number of months before his signing was confirmed at the end of last season - with Real Madrid also reportedly among his suitors. He officially joined the club on 1 July when his contract at Malaga expired.

After his move to St James’ Park was confirmed, Cordero said : “It's truly an honour to be here, truly a pleasure. I am a person who likes to aspire high. Why not come to one of the best places in the world to do it.

“It's a big step, and that's one of the reasons I'm here. I'm happy to do it and have a great desire to get going already.”

Former sporting director Paul Mitchell added: “Antonio is an exciting talent. We're delighted to bring him to Newcastle United amidst interest in Spain and across Europe.

“He has lots of potential, and the next phase of his development will be for the club to select a loan move that will challenge him and build on his experiences.”