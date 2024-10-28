Newcastle United approaching ‘tipping point’ as Chelsea and Arsenal loom - Geordie Journos

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 28th Oct 2024, 16:24 BST
The Geordie Journos discuss whether Newcastle United have become too ‘predictable’ and if they are approaching a ‘tipping point’ following defeat against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Shots! and Geordie Journos have partnered up to bring you a dedicated Newcastle United show every Monday at 10:30pm on Freeview channel 262.

NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy, and Newcastle United writers Dominic Scurr and Jordan Cronin make up the Geordie Journos - providing regular news, analysis and reaction to all things happening at Newcastle United.

Watch on Shots! 'Predictable' Newcastle near tipping point - Geordie Journos

This week, Dominic Scurr, Jordan Cronin and Liam Kennedy discuss Newcastle United’s 2-1 defeat against Chelsea and whether Eddie Howe’s side, who are now winless in five Premier League matches, have become too ‘predictable’. They also ponder whether the club are approaching a ‘turning point’ ahead of two crucial games this week beginning with a clash against the Blues in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night before they host Arsenal at St James’ Park on Saturday lunchtime in the Premier League.

All those topics and more are discussed in this latest episode.

