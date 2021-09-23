Newcastle United are the most 'locally supported club' in the Premier League according to survey

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Fans of Newcastle United celebrate their side's first goal scored by Callum Wilson of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St. James Park on August 15, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

There has often been an assumption that fans of clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool are just ‘glory hunters’ that only support their clubs because of the success and history that comes with it.

Meanwhile, fans of teams such as Norwich City and Brentford are more local and will loyally follow them whatever league they are in.

To find out if these kind of long-running ‘jokes’ are actually true, 888 Sport asked fans from each Premier League club their reasons behind supporting their team and their proximity from thier club’s home ground.

Following the survey, Newcastle United fans are able to boast that they are the most ‘locally supported’ club, with their fans living an average of 44.9 miles away from St. James’ Park – the shortest distance in the division.

While Newcastle United are struggling this season, the Magpies can be proud of the community that travels the short distance to St. James’ Park every day – a well knit community of football fans that know what it means to support such a huge club, even in their darkest of days.

Surprisingly, Everton fans live the furthest away from their stadium – with the Toffees living an average 98.2 miles from Goodison Park.

When fans were asked why they support their club only four per cent of Manchester City fans said it was because they grew up in the city – the lowest in the league – while the highest was Leeds United, with an impressive 42 per cent of supporters growing up in the Yorkshire hub.

Meanwhile, Man City and Liverpool have dominated the Premier League in recent years and so it is rather predictable that 18% of both fanbases claimed they chose to support their respective club due to their recent success.

12 per cent of Tottenham Hotspur fans also stated the same reason for supporting the London club – despite not winning a trophy for 13 years and counting.