Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided an update on his team and potential injuries heading into Arsenal on Sunday.

Newcastle United will be without at least three players for Sunday’s Premier League match against Arsenal (4:30pm kick-off) at St James’ Park while there are ‘a couple’ of fitness concerns.

Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey and Fabian Schar are already ruled out of the match due to injuries. Anthony Gordon will return to Premier League action after serving his three match ban following his red card against Liverpool last month.

The winger played against Bradford in the Carabao Cup and Barcelona in the Champions League but will mark his return to league action against The Gunners this Sunday. Gordon has a strong record against Mikel Arteta’s side having scored twice and grabbed an assist against them last season, and scoring the winner at St James’ Park the season prior.

Eddie Howe assesses Newcastle United squad fitness

With back to back three game weeks, Newcastle’s squad fitness is of particular importance as Howe looks to naviage his side through the busy spell.

Providing an update on his squad after Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Bradford City in the Carabao Cup, Howe said: “Got a couple of players to check today to see how they are.

“No major injuries from the game but everyone looked physically good in the game.”

Dan Burn is expected to return to the squad after being rested against Bradford while Jacob Murphy is in contention to come back as he continues to nurse an Achilles issue.

“He's doing okay, it's an issue we're managing,” Howe said on Murphy. “Sometimes with Achilles tendon problems, they're ongoing.

“We've had several in the past few seasons who've done that. He's sort of in that place where he is fit and he's available and has been.But maybe certain days he's been quite sore. So we just try to manage his load.”

Eddie Howe on NUFC v Arsenal

Looking ahead to the match, Howe said: “It's always been competitive against Arsenal in the games that I've been here.And there has been an edge to those games because I think both teams are desperate to win. Yeah, we sort of encourage that.

“I think the more competitive we are, the better we play. So certainly we need to bring that side of our game.

“They're a different team. Likewise, we're a different team. And I think you go into a new season full of hope and expectation of what you can be. And we're still in that moment where we're finding out what team we're going to be.

“Really positive signs, I think, this season in the sense that we look solid.”