Newcastle United, Arsenal, Everton and Burnley on red alert after Juventus chief makes big Aaron Ramsey transfer admission

Ramsey has been linked with former club Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle United while reports on Tuesday said Burnley had seen a formal approach for the 31-year-old turned down by the player.

But his exit from Turin seems increasingly likely during January, something that Allegri appeared to confirm in a press conference on Wednesday.

“Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an outgoing player,” Allegri said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St James's Park. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ramsey joined Juve on a free transfer from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, earning a reported £400,000 a week, and collected a Serie A winners’ medal in his first season.

But he has struggled to nail down a regular place in the side while being hampered by a series of injuries and remains one game short of his 50th Serie A appearance.

Ramsey has been on the pitch for less than 100 minutes of league action this term and Juve would be keen to get at least a portion of his considerable wages off the books.

But, while signalling that Ramsey’s time was up, Allegri dismissed reports that Spain forward Alvaro Morata would be allowed to join Barcelona.

“I told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus, end of story,” Allegri added.

Newcastle United aim to make several signings this month.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.