Newcastle United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United interested in £83m attacker

But there are still plenty of transfer rumours doing the rounds, with several of Newcastle United’s players playing for their countries.

The majority of Eddie Howe’s squad have just returned from a warm-weather training camp in Dubai this week. But six key players were absent from the trip following international call-ups.

Chris Wood (New Zealand), Miguel Almiron (Paraguay), Fabian Schar (Switzerland), Emil Krafth (Sweden), Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil) and Martin Dubravka (Slovakia) were all called-up by their respective nations during the international break.

Here, though we take a look at the latest transfer gossip doing the rounds:

Premier League duo Southampton and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Harry Winks from Tottenham. (The Star)

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland will move to Manchester City or Real Madrid this summer but he has rejected City's first big offer. (AS)

West Ham are keen on loan moves for Ukraine-based forwards David Neres and Lassina Traore. Neres and Traore play for Shakhtar Donetsk and could move during a special loan window set up for players in the country but Shakhtar feel offers from other clubs may be more appealing. (The Sun)

Napoli would want 100m euros (£83m) for attacker Victor Osimhen, who has received interest from several clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and Tottenham. (Fichajes)

Argentina forward Paulo Dybala could move from Juventus to Serie A rivals Inter Milan, with Inter as a replacement for fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinez. (Daily Mail)

