Arsenal v Newcastle United: How Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Sven Botman & co fared in our second half player ratings.

Newcastle United’s first game in Asia ended in a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in the Singapore National Stadium. The Magpies took a very early lead through Anthony Elanga, but the Gunners struck back with two quick goals to enter the break 2-1 ahead.

Jacob Murphy equalised with a brilliant effort in the second half, but a late Martin Odegaard penalty sealed the win for Mikel Arteta’s side. An injury to Sven Botman will also be a big concern for Eddie Howe after the Dutchman was withdrawn just 25 minutes after coming onto the pitch.

After weathering some early possession from Arsenal, Howe’s side got off to a flying start in Singapore when Elanga netted his first ever Newcastle United goal. The Swedish international made his first start for his new club at the Singapore National Stadium and took just six minutes to open his account.

A lovely flowing move from the Magpies began with Anthony Gordon on the right and ended with Elanga, rather fortuitously, tapping home a Sandro Tonali cross into the back of the Arsenal net. Elanga’s effort hit his own foot before clipping the inside of the post and trickling beyond David Raya.

After being hammered by Celtic last weekend, Newcastle’s start in Singapore would have pleased Howe as his team continued to test the Gunners defensive line. Both Bruno Guimaraes and Elanga went close whilst Nick Pope remained largely untested.

Pope’s first real act of the game was to pick the ball out of the back of his net when Mikel Merino slid an effort from the edge of the box into the corner. The Gunners soon took the lead when Alex Murphy turned the ball past Pope and into his own net.

The young defender had Bukayo Saka breathing down his neck but could only turn the ball into his own net after a dangerous cross from the Arsenal left. Arsenal looked to press home their advantage and ended the half as the team on top with Leandro Trossard and Saka looking particularly threatening on either flank.

After trailing at half-time, Howe made nine changes at the break with only Will Osula and Pope keeping their place after the break. A shift to a back five, with Joelinton and Lewis Miley in the middle of the park supporting a front trio of Murphy, Osula and Harvey Barnes.

And it was the first of that trio which made the first major impact of the second period as he levelled with a stunning strike from outside the box. Murphy, continuing his scintillating form from the back end of last season, cut in on his left foot and fired a low effort past Raya.

The former Norwich City man could have had an assist just a few moments later, but Osula could only nod a delicious ball narrowly past the post. Botman, one of Howe’s nine changes at the break, lasted just 25 minutes of the second half before being replaced by Harrison Ashby in a worrying injury development.

The Gunners retook the lead with just eight minutes to spare when Odegaard smashed a penalty past John Ruddy following a foul by Joelinton on Max Dowman.

Here are our Newcastle United player ratings from the second-half of their pre-season clash against Arsenal:

Newcastle United second-half player ratings v Arsenal

Nick Pope - 7

Had very little to do in the opening stages of the game. Couldn’t get near Merino’s strike and could do nothing about the own goal that followed. Looked solid with the ball at his feet and made a good stop to deny Max Dowman in the second half and then again from Martin Odegaard moments later. Replaced by Ruddy in the 73rd minute.

Tino Livramento - 6

Played very high up and was involved in some good attacking movements. Shifted to the left after Botman’s injury.

Emil Krafth - 8

Very solid performance at centre-back. Ever reliable at the back when called upon.

Fabian Schar - 8

Fantastic with the ball at his feet, as ever. Marshalled a back line that chopped and changed during the second half.

Sven Botman - 6

Had very little to do before, worryingly, being withdrawn in the 70th minute, just 25 minutes after coming on.

Matt Targett - 7

Moved into left centre-half after Botman’s injury. Did very little wrong all game.

Joelinton - 5

Made a big challenge on the hour mark. Conceded a sloppy penalty after fouling Dowman in the 82nd minute.

Lewis Miley - 7

Very calm performance in midfield. Saw an audacious effort from the halfway line just go over the bar.

Jacob Murphy - 7

Scored a simply brilliant effort from outside the area to level the game. Whipped in a delightful cross that Osula almost nodded home. A real threat all half.

Will Osula - 7

Led the line in Isak’s absence. Pressed and harried the opposition defenders whenever they received the ball. Was the only outfield player to not be substituted at half-time by Howe. Had very little service in the first half but made his presence known and flashed a header wide of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal. Replaced by Neave in the 73rd minute.

Harvey Barnes - 7

A livewire on the left wing and looked dangerous when given the chance to attack. Was unfortunate to have a goalbound effort blocked by Saliba.

SUB: Harrison Ashby - 6

Replaced Botman in the 70th minute. Had a powerful effort saved well by Arrizabalaga.

Replaced Pope in the 73rd minute. Made a very good save to deny Dowman’s effort from nestling into the top corner.

Replaced Osula in the 73rd minute. Struggled for service.