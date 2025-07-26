Anthony Elanga starts but no Sven Botman? Newcastle United v Arsenal predicted XI

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly match in Singapore on Sunday 27 July.

Newcastle United were beaten by Celtic last weekend but face familiar opposition in the form of Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday. The Gunners will pose a stern test to Eddie Howe’s side as they begin to really ramp up their preparations for a new season.

With games against a K-League XI and Tottenham Hotspur to come within seven days of their clash against Mikel Arteta’s side, Howe may be tempted to rotate over the next three games. That rotation may see key players like Alexander Isak miss out on games, whilst Joelinton is also having his game time throughout pre-season managed.

Here, we take a look at the Newcastle United starting XI that Howe could name for Sunday’s clash against Arsenal:

Newcastle United v Arsenal predicted XI

Pope made a couple of good saves last weekend, but was at fault for Celtic’s second goal on the stroke of half-time. With no obvious outcome on their goalkeeper search in the offing, Pope will be keen to put those mistakes behind him the closer to the season we get.

With Livramento still likely to have more time off, Trippier could be handed a start as part of a fairly settled back line.

Schar will have a big role to play next season and be keen to make the most of pre-season, particularly with Sven Botman coming back to fitness.

Burn started on the bench in Glasgow, but with another week of training in his legs, could start in Singapore tomorrow.

LB: Matt Targett

Targett remains the club’s only senior left-back with Lewis Hall out injured and Livramento given extra time off.

The Brazilian loves playing against Arsenal and whilst it may just be a pre-season friendly, his display against Celtic showed he is already at the very top of his game.

Howe may opt for his preferred midfield against Arsenal for the first time during pre-season as he looks to get his side gelling again. Tonali will want to build his fitness and hit the ground running when the season begins.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton may not have featured last weekend, but he will be champing at the bit to get back to action. With a week between this game and their meeting with Spurs, it could be the ideal time to get minutes under his belt.

RW: Anthony Elanga

Elanga was introduced from the bench last weekend but may be handed a start against the Gunners. He will be keen to have more opportunities in front of goal this time around.

ST: Will Osula

Newcastle will be without Isak meaning Osula now has a golden opportunity to impress as a starter.

Gordon has been a thorn in Arsenal’s side over the last few years and will want to impress again this weekend.