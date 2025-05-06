Newcastle United finish 4th, Aston Villa miss out? AI predicts Champions League race

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The race for Champions League football took yet another huge swing this weekend.

With three games of the season to go, the picture on who will qualify for next season’s Champions League looks less clear each passing week. Manchester City, Aston Villa and Chelsea all got big wins, whilst Newcastle United’s draw with Brighton was far from the worst result for Eddie Howe’s side.

Newcastle’s struggles at the Amex Stadium have been well documented and whilst they were reliant on a very late penalty to rescue a point, they will be largely happy with their performance that, on another day, could easily have seen them leave with all three points. However, Chelsea’s win against Liverpool just a few hours later shifted the landscape again and has made Sunday’s meeting at St James’ Park a season-defining afternoon for both teams.

The Magpies have stepped up and been counted in big games this season and will need a repeat performance this weekend against Enzo Maresca’s in-form side. Ahead of what will be another crucial weekend of football, we take a look at AI’s latest prediction for how the Premier League season will end and, crucially, who will finish in the top five and secure Champions League football.

AI’s Premier League/Champions League prediction

All four sides in the race for Champions League qualification, namely Manchester City (3rd), Newcastle United (4th), Chelsea (5th), Nottingham Forest (6th) and Aston Villa (7th) all harbour aspirations of finishing in the top five. Liverpool have guaranteed themselves first place and, whilst Arsenal have stumbled in recent weeks, the Gunners will more than likely finish in a Champions League space.

That leaves the five teams mentioned above fighting for three places. If the season ended today, then it would be the Citizens, Magpies and Blues celebrating Champions League qualification.

However, there are, of course, three matches of the campaign to go and it’s likely that the race for a top five spot will head to the final weekend of the season. Grok 3 was asked how many points each team would pick up in their remaining matches - and the AI is predicting a very tight end to the campaign.

Manchester City are expected to pick up seven points from their three remaining games, a total that would see them end the campaign on 71 points and secure a third-placed finish. Newcastle United, meanwhile, are also being predicted to pick up seven points and end the campaign fourth in the Premier League.

That seven-point haul includes a win against Chelsea on Sunday and a draw at the Emirates Stadium before returning to St James’ Park and picking up a victory against Everton on the final day of the season. Those seven points, according to the AI, will be more than enough to secure a top-five finish.

Chelsea are the last side that AI predict will finish in the top five, as they pick up four points following their defeat at St James’ Park to finish the season with 67 points. Nottingham Forest will pick up a win and two draws, including one against the Blues on the final day of the season, to narrowly miss out on Champions League football. Aston Villa will finish 7th and have a disappointing end to the season, with two draws and a win not enough to return to the Champions League.