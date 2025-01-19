Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United sit in the top 20 of Opta’s Power Rankings, despite their recent defeat.

Despite their 4-1 Premier League defeat to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, Opta still rank Newcastle United among the best clubs in Europe.

Despite Bruno Guimaraes equalising after Justin Kluivert had opened the scoring, the Dutchman restored the Cherries' lead, and later scored in stoppage time alongside Milos Kerkez to consign the Magpies to a thumping defeat at St James' Park.

Things may hurt now after Newcastle's result at the weekend, but there's some saving grace however, that despite the defeat, they're still considered one of the leading teams in the country, the continent and the globe. Opta are considered one of the leading organisations when it comes to football data. Who are we to disagree with them that Newcastle United are among world football's elite?

How the Opta Power rankings work

Explaining the formula, The Opta Power Rankings are a global team ranking system that assigns an ability score to over 13,000 men’s domestic football teams and over 2,000 women’s domestic football teams on a scale between zero and 100, where zero is the worst-ranked team in the world and 100 is the best team in the world.

They use an elo rating system which measures the strength of each team. It's something that has been used across various sports including chess, and it's an algorithm that has analysed results over 2,500,000 games since 1990. It will work out various outcomes, and award more points depending on the nature of the result.

If Newcastle win a game they weren't expected to win for example against the champions Manchester City or league leaders Liverpool, they'd get more points on the board.

Up next for Eddie Howe and the lads is the long trip down to the South Coast where they’ll play Southampton. If they can get a win down there then perhaps their ranking will improve.

Newcastle versus the others Opta Power Rankings

Liverpool lead the away in world football with a score of 100.0, whilst Arsenal are in third with Opta giving them a score of 98.3. Other clubs from England in the top 50 include; Man City, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Spurs, Nottingham Forest, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Manchester United, and Brentford.

Liverpool - 100.0

Inernazionale - 99.3

Manchester City - 96.6

PSG - 96.1

Bayer Leverkusen - 95.9

Atalanta - 95.3

Napoli - 94.0

Sporting CP - 93.3

Newcastle United - 93.2

Milan - 92.7

Lazio - 92.5

Athletic Club - 91.8

AFC Bournemouth - 91.7

Lille - 91.5

Benfica - 91.3

Spurs - 91.1

PSV - 90.7

Porto - 90.5

Olympique Marseille - 90.5

Club Brugge - 90.5

Brighton & Hove Albion - 90.4

Roma - 90.3

Al Hillal - 90.2

Fiorentina - 90.0

Stuttgart - 89.8

RB Leipzig - 89.3

Real Sociedad - 89.2

Eintracht Frankfurt - 88.8

Olympique Lyonnais - 88.8

Feyenoord - 88.4

Galatasaray - 88.3

Brentford - 88.0

Slavia Praha - 88.0