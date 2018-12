Courtesy of data from Soccer Stats, we look at what percentage of St James's Park has been full so far and how it compares to the other 19 Premier League clubs. Scroll and click through the pages - some clubs will surprise you:

1. West Ham United Percentage of stadium filled: 99.8%'Average attendance: 56,902

2. Crystal Palace Percentage of stadium filled: 99.4%'Average attendance: 25,591

3. Arsenal Percentage of stadium filled: 99.3%'Average attendance: 59,946

4. Brighton and Hove Albion Percentage of stadium filled: 99%'Average attendance:30,437

