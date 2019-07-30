Newcastle United back away from £20m transfer target
Newcastle United have backed away from a move for Liverpool’s Harry Wilson.
The club, which takes on Hibernian at Easter Road tonight, is interested in the winger, who spent last season on loan at Championship side Derby County and is available in the summer transfer window.
However, the Gazette understands that Newcastle will not meet Liverpool’s £20million valuation of the Wales international, who has been linked with Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.
United would be interested in taking the 22-year-old on loan to strengthen Steve Bruce’s attacking options. However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not prepared to sanction a loan move for Wilson.
Bruce wants reinforcements for the wide areas. Newcastle have only signed one senior player – £40million striker Joelinton – so far this summer. The transfer window closes on August 8 ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.